Cashless KTA turnpike opens on Kellogg Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A new cashless exit from the Kansas Turnpike to Kellogg Avenue is scheduled to open Monday morning.

When using the new exit, drivers on the turnpike will use Exit 53A for West US 54/Kellogg Avenue and slowly merge into westbound traffic.

If you normally use cash or card instead of paying at a tollbooth, you now will have 10 days to go online and pay at paykta.com.

If you do not pay the toll within 10 days, a statement will be mailed at a higher rate.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.