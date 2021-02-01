Advertisement

Cashless KTA turnpike opens on Kellogg Monday

A new cashless exit from the Kansas Turnpike to Kellogg Avenue is scheduled to open Monday...
A new cashless exit from the Kansas Turnpike to Kellogg Avenue is scheduled to open Monday morning.(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 5:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A new cashless exit from the Kansas Turnpike to Kellogg Avenue is scheduled to open Monday morning.

When using the new exit, drivers on the turnpike will use Exit 53A for West US 54/Kellogg Avenue and slowly merge into westbound traffic.

If you normally use cash or card instead of paying at a tollbooth, you now will have 10 days to go online and pay at paykta.com.

If you do not pay the toll within 10 days, a statement will be mailed at a higher rate.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this May 7, 2020 file photo, a GameStop store is seen in St. Louis. Two hedge funds...
Missouri dad makes $1 million off Gamestop stocks
In this Jan. 14, 2017, photo, tax professional and tax preparation firm owner Alicia Utley...
Unemployment fraud causes issues with 1099-G forms for Kansans
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump parts with impeachment lawyers a week before trial
Four suspects arrested after Atrium Hotel burglary
Wichita businesses look to capitalize on the demand for Chiefs fan gear.
Small screen print businesses capitalize off demand for Chiefs gear

Latest News

NFL sends Hays nurse to Super Bowl LV
Chiefs invite local healthcare workers to attend Super Bowl LV, including Hays nurse
Push to vaccinate prisons
Push to vaccinate prisons
Push to vaccinate prisons
Push to vaccinate prisons
Sedgwick man creates large Chiefs display in front yard
Sedgwick man creates large Chiefs display in front yard