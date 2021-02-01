Chiefs invite local healthcare workers to attend Super Bowl LV, including Hays nurse

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas City Chiefs have selected local healthcare heroes to attend Super Bowl LV in Tampa as guests of the team on Sunday, February 7. These guests were invited to recognize their unwavering commitment to their community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.



They will join healthcare workers from around the country, including local healthcare heroes invited by other NFL Clubs, to take part in various Super Bowl LV festivities at Raymond James Stadium. All healthcare workers attending Super Bowl LV will have completed their COVID-19 vaccination prior to traveling to Tampa.



“We are very excited to invite healthcare workers from Chiefs Kingdom, including a number of individuals from our official healthcare provider, The University of Kansas Health System, to be our Super Bowl guests in Tampa this year,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said. “These individuals, like so many healthcare workers throughout Chiefs Kingdom and beyond, have given and sacrificed a lot during the ongoing pandemic. Inviting them as our guests is one way we can thank them for everything they have done for the residents of Kansas City. It’s been an unusual year and season, but it’s incredibly special for us to make it to back-to-back Super Bowls and have Kansas City healthcare workers there as we try to finish the job and run it back in Tampa.”



“As the NFL season culminates in Tampa Bay, we are thanking our healthcare heroes who have been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Peter O’Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President of Club Business and League Events. “We are honored to salute those who have demonstrated dedication, commitment and courage and deserve our deepest gratitude and admiration.”



One of the 18 healthcare workers selected by The University of Kansas Health System is Hays Medical Center nurse Kelsey Belzer. Belzer has been taking care of COVID-19 patients who require intensive care in the COVID-19 unit since June.



“It’s been hard to wrap my head around everything that has happened this last year,” said Belzer.

On Friday, Belzer found out she was going to the Super Bowl.

“I’m very excited, it doesn’t feel real,” said Belzer. “I never imagined I would be able to go to a Super Bowl, much less one with the Chiefs.”

Belzer watches the Chiefs every Sunday, and her trip to Tampa will be one of many firsts.

“I’ve never been on a plane and I’ve never seen the ocean so how cool is it that I get to do both and watch the Chiefs,” she said.

While she was chosen for her commitment to her community through the pandemic, she said there are so many healthcare workers just as deserving.

“It’s been hard for me to accept the ticket because I know there are so many people and nurses and healthcare providers that have put in so much work,” she said. “Its hard for me to feel deserving of this so the fact that they thought I would be a good representation of the University of Kansas is a huge honor to me.”

