Female workers allege harassment at Kansas Highway Patrol

(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Six women have sued top officials of the Kansas Highway Patrol, alleging they discriminated against female employees and created a hostile work environment.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that former and current employees allege in a lawsuit filed Friday that the agency violated federal anti-discrimination law, the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment and their First Amendment speech rights.

The Highway Patrol did not immediately return a message Monday seeking comment.

The women’s lawsuit comes on the heels of a lawsuit filed last month by two former majors who allege their own dismissal was retaliation for attempting to help women report the behavior.

