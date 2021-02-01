Advertisement

For the first time since October, Kansas reported less than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The state of Kansas has reported less than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time since October.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 1,983 new COVID-19 cases since Friday.

The state also reported 30 new deaths, with the total since the beginning of the pandemic now at 3,809. The state also reported 72 new hospitalizations.

Kansans who have been vaccinated for COVID-19 continue to increase, now at 6.4%. Of the 413,350 doses that have been distributed in the state, 55% have been administered.

Conditions in Sedgwick County are continuing to improve. Hospitals have downgraded from critical status to cautious.

The number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU decreased from 65 to 46.

The percent positive rate has also decreased to 7.3%.

