Four suspects arrested after Atrium Hotel burglary

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Hutchinson Police Department responded Sunday, Jan. 31, around 11a.m to the Atrium Hotel at 1400 N Lorraine for a potential burglary in progress.

Police say the key holder to the property entered the building and heard voices inside, then proceeded to called 911. When officers made entry to the building, they found four individuals inside.

Travis Christian, 40, Angela Cole, 40, Jesse Villa, 39, and Christopher Villela, 40, were charged with burglary, theft, a warrant for possession of stolen property, possession of meth, and felony interference.

Additionally, officers say two vehicles and two firearms were recovered from inside the building during the investigation. Multiple agencies responded. If you have any information, you are asked to call Reno County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. The case is still under investigation.

