Harvey County building vaccine waiting list for residents 65 and older

About 6 in 10 older Americans don’t know when or where to get a COVID-19 vaccine, study finds.(Source: CNN)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Harvey County on Monday (Feb. 1) announced that its completed appointment scheduling for its next two distributions of the COVID-19 vaccine, amounting to a combined 900 upcoming vaccinations. While appointments are filled up for and knowing that more doses of the vaccine will be available, Harvey County said it’s building its waiting list for future distributions to vaccinate people who are 65 and older.

“As additional vaccine becomes available, we will call individuals on our waiting list to schedule future appointments. Our call center will remain open to anyone without computer or internet access,” the county said.

Residents can reach the call center at 316-836-4990. Residents can also fill out forms online to pre-register for a vaccination appointment: Pre-registration form in English. Pre-registration form in Spanish.

In Phase 1 of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan, Harvey County reported administering 400 doses total, covering the first and second shots for EMS and healthcare-associated workers.

In Phase 2, the county’s efforts are focused on law enforcement, first responders, K-12 educators and the 65-and-older population.

“We have generally received weekly distributions, though the amount has varied. Future distributions at this time will continue to focus on those 65 and older, as well as completing vaccinations for law enforcement, first responders, and K-12 educators,” Harvey County said in information posted to its Facebook page. “As more vaccine becomes available, we are eager to expand further into more groups included in Phase Two.”

