MLB proposes delaying start to April 28, cut to 154 games

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has proposed a one-month delay in starting spring training due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and pushing back opening day to April 28, two people familiar with the plan told The Associated Press.

The MLB plan presented to the players’ union would cut the regular season from 162 games to 154 for each team.

Also, the playoffs would be expanded from 10 teams to 14, the designated hitter would extend to the National League for the second straight season and MLB would also keep the experimental rules for seven-inning doubleheaders and starting extra innings with a runner on second base.

Players would report for spring training on March 22.

