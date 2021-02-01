Moran among senators leading charge to find compromise in pandemic relief

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Senator Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, on Monday (Feb. 1) joined nine other senators that met with President Joe Biden as they look to reach a compromise on another round of COVID-19 pandemic relief. The primary issue currently is that the price tag for two plans remains vastly different.

“It’s not surprising that Senator Moran is one of the 10 Republicans who are in some kind of bipartisan agreement said Wichita State University Political Science Department ChairDr. Neal Allen.

Dr. Allen said Moran is in a position where he can help to lead important negotiations like the effort to deliver more relief from the pandemic.

“He does have positions that are closer to Democrats than he has to other Republicans. His moderation in a lot of ways a moderation of style,” Dr. Allen said.

The GOP plan for another round of relief has a price tag of about $60 billion. The plan presented by Biden and Democrats totals $1.9 trillion.

“Just the two plans are so far apart,” Allen said.

With another round of stimulus payments, the GOP plan offers up to $1,000 with a lower income cap. Biden’s plan includes a $1,400 payment per person. Both plans also include extra unemployment benefits beyond March, funding vaccine distribution, and helping to reopen schools But the amounts allocated in the GOP plan are far lower than what Biden is calling for.

The dollar amount between what the president wants and the proposal of 10 GOP senators is one Dr. Allen said will be difficult to bridge, but Senate Democrats do have a way to get Biden’s plan through without Republican support.

“Ten Republicans, including Senator Moran, probably wouldn’t be willing to make a deal right now if it wasn’t for the threat of reconciliation and the Democrats being able to push something through with only 51 votes,” Dr. Allen said.

In a statement released Monday, Moran said he’s pleased with the effort of the Republicans who met with President Biden.

“I am pleased to join my colleagues in putting forth a targeted framework, built on a foundation of bipartisan ideas, to get more vaccines in people’s arms and help Americans who are struggling most,” Moran said.

