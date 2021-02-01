Push to vaccinate prisons

WINFIELD, Kan. (KWCH) - A quick-moving COVID-19, last week at a Kansas prison, had Kansas Health Secretary Dr. Lee Norman saying it was an example of why prisons are in phase two of the state’s vaccination process and need the vaccine.

There was concern from state health officials about the spike in cases at the Winfield correction caused by one of the new COVID-19 variants, which testing found has not been the case.

But prisons remain one of the largest sites for clusters outside of long-term care facilities.

Brandilyn Parks with Kansas Coalition for Sentence and Prison Reform said, “Getting the vaccine will put us in a forward motion.”

The Kansas Department of Corrections reported Jan. 28 the running total of COVID-19 cases reached 1,188 cases among staff and 5,780 among residents since the start of the pandemic.

“We still have half of the population that has not gotten COVID yet,” said Parks.

Brandilyn Parks with Kansas Coalition for Sentence and Prison Reform is among those calling for all those inside prisons and who work that these facilities to get vaccinated.

Prisons are part of the congregate setting classification laid out in Kansas’s phase two of the vaccine rollout.

“If people would look at the bigger picture and realize that by treating those that are incarcerated, we are also treating those that are at risk,” Parks said.

Parks said it’s not just correctional officials but delivery drivers and contracted staff coming to prisons who need to be vaccinated because the virus doesn’t just stay inside these facilities’ gates but travels out into the neighboring communities.

“It’s really to protect the people, which will protect the community outside the prison, as well as those inside the prison because of course they can’t socially distance and the staff.” Parks said, “That will lighten the level of stress people are under.”

Vaccinating prison staff and inmates early in the process is part of the CDC’s recommendations to help reduce community spread of the virus.

Parks said, “A lot of people, including my loved one, have been lockdown since early August, the end of July, and have not been able to move forward in the system.”

Parks said her loved one is currently at Winfield and she is concerned for his health because he falls into a high-risk group.

She said the vaccine would also help to resume many of the other programs prisons offer like college classes, job training, re-entry and rehabilitation that have largely been put on hold.

“He depends on being able to work with the staff and his unit team to move forward through the system. A lot of the classes taxpayers have already paid for throughout the year, but they were not utilized,” said Parks. “So my loved one doesn’t have any program that is required of him to beyond just reintroduction to society, basically.”

Plans to vaccinate prisons have also faced scrutiny from some Kansas lawmakers, particularly the idea of vaccinating inmates in the early stage.

“Everybody working at the facility or prison system, those people should be our top priority. The people that are there that have committed a crime that have been convicted of felonies, some of which are child molesters, murders, some of them 20 years old, why are they ahead of someone that has not committed a crime,” Senator Richard Hilderbrand, a Republican of Galena. “Maybe have or are recovering from cancer at the age of 64 but in a lower priority than someone who just got convicted for or has been convicted and serving jail time.”

Parks said the best way to successfully protect the communities around these facilities to get as many people inside vaccinated.

“All kinds of people coming and going that out of all the prisons in the state of Kansas and so, by vaccinating the population, then we can hopefully stop those clusters, and they won’t be taking it out to affect the elderly,” said Parks. “Because these people work. They come into work; they go out, they have grandparents, they have children.”

KDOC Secretary Jeff Zmuda said in an update to families and residents last week that they’re still working on plans with the Governor’s Office and KDHE for rolling out the vaccine to prisons.

In phase one, KDOC did vaccine some staff who are providing care to inmates with COVID-19.

