Sedgwick man creates large Chiefs display in front yard

WICHITA, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - One man in Sedgwick has made his front yard into a Chiefs football shrine. He’s been decorating his yard the last couple football seasons.

“I had some wild hair go off my head, I decided I wanted a fire truck and so I started searching around,” said Chiefs fan, Dennis Basye.

Basye has been a Chiefs fan since 1965, the same year his new fire truck was made.

“I just always showed their colors and my pride for them everywhere I go,” said Basye.

Basye said people have been stopping by all season to compliment his collection or take pictures.

‘They come from all over the county and even neighbor counties, I’ve seen the tags,” said Basye.

Sedgwick residents have grown dependent on his touchdown siren which can be heard across town.

“I had it going every time they made a touchdown,” said Basye. “And the more the touchdowns, the more I jumped up out of my EZ chair and run and hit the switch.”

Basye has been adding to his Chiefs display throughout the season. He’s got his touchdown siren and horn, but after the AFC Championship game, he painted a mini Chiefs football field in his front yard.

“When they won the AFC Championship, I said I know what I’m going to do,” said Basye.

Decorating brings joy back into football season after his wife died 13 years ago from cancer. He taught her the game of football and she grew to love it as much as him.

“She really enjoyed what I did and decorating inside the house and she helped me,” said Basye. “We had fun doing it. I think that’s the most part about the games that I miss.”

Bayse said he thinks of his wife every game and thinks she’d most appreciate his touchdown siren. He looks forward to driving his chiefs fire truck to arrowhead for a game one day.

