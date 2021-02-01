Advertisement

Hutchinson Police arrest two suspects after identical armed robberies Sunday morning

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 8:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Hutchinson Police Department arrested two suspects tied to two gas station robberies.

Police say they were called at around 5 a.m to the Kwik Shop located at 1701 N. Monroe after a black male entered the store armed with an ice scraper and demanded money and tobacco products from the clerk.

Police say the suspect then grabbed numerous tobacco products but did not obtain any money before he fled the store.

Just over an hour later, officers were dispatched to the Kwik Shop at 4216 N Plum for another armed robbery.

Officers say the suspect was armed with a folding saw and was swinging it around towards the clerk as he demanded money and tobacco products. They say the suspect was able to flee the store with money and tobacco products.

Responding officers say they located a gray 2013 Ford Fusion near 43rd and Plum, where they took two suspects into custody. Evidence from both robberies were found inside the vehicle, that police later found to be stolen.

Kevon Ford, 20, and Trevor McDade, 21, were charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, and felony theft in connection to the stolen vehicle.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with further information is asked to contact Reno County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or Detective Sergeant Garret Leslie at 620-694-2822.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

