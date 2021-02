Week of February 1: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

MONDAY: LPN (Licensed Practical Nurse) | KETCH | Wichita | www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11253382 | Additional positions available at KansasWorks.com include direct support professionals, bus drivers, HR staff, maintenance technicians, warehouse, production, life skills and vocational trainers

TUESDAY: Route Service Sales Representative | Cintas Corporation | Wichita | www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11380910 | Additional positions available on KansasWorks.com include fire service technician, load/unloader, utility operator, maintenance technician

WEDNESDAY: Production Supervisor (1st & 2nd Shift) | Masterbrand Cabinets | Newton | www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11381725 | Additional positions available at KansasWorks.com including machine operator, expediter, production associate, finish sprayer, HR Manager

THURSDAY: HVAC Technical Assistance Coordinator | RV Products | Wichita | www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11260656 | Additional positions available on KansasWorks.com include general maintenance, shipping lead, logistics coordinator, control systems engineer

FRIDAY: Combination Inspector | City of Andover | Andover | www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11369151 | Additional positions available on KansasWorks.com include building official & chief inspector, police officer, firefighter and communications officer

