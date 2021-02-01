Wichita Police investigating body found near abandoned church

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man was found dead outside an abandoned church in the 1000 block of N Ash Monday morning.

They were pronounced dead at the scene. The call came in around 9:30 a.m.

Police do not have any other details, including the man’s age, identity, circumstances surrounding his death or cause of death.

If you do have information or saw anything in that area call detectives at 268-4407 or Crimestoppers at 267-2111 or the 519-2282 See Something Say Something hotline.

