4You: Library branch named for Dr. Ronald Walters opens in SE Wichita

Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.

The new Dr. Ronald Walters library branch is open for business on East Harry in southeast Wichita. The old “Linwood library” Wichita closed last month as the city prepared to open the new branch, named after Ronald Walters, president of the Wichita NAACP Youth Council in 1958 when he organized the Dockum Drug Store Sit-In, one of the first lunch counter sit-ins of the civil rights movement. The event helped bring an end to racial segregation.

The new library branch has expanded sections for children and teens, 16 public computer spaces and a meeting room that can be used after-hours.

The Garden City Regional Airport is asking for the public’s help. The airport is getting a new terminal and is looking for a design for one of the walls inside. The airport is looking for a high-resolution photograph of a Western Kansas sunset to be used as the basis of the design. The airport is accepting photographs until 5 p.m. Feb. 28. You can submit photos in an email to gcairport@gardencityks.us.

