Advertisement

4You: Library branch named for Dr. Ronald Walters opens in SE Wichita

The Dr. Ronald Walters Library branch opened Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 in southeast Wichita.
The Dr. Ronald Walters Library branch opened Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 in southeast Wichita.(KWCH)
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are feel-good stories we’re talking about for Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.

The new Dr. Ronald Walters library branch is open for business on East Harry in southeast Wichita. The old “Linwood library” Wichita closed last month as the city prepared to open the new branch, named after Ronald Walters, president of the Wichita NAACP Youth Council in 1958 when he organized the Dockum Drug Store Sit-In, one of the first lunch counter sit-ins of the civil rights movement. The event helped bring an end to racial segregation.

The new library branch has expanded sections for children and teens, 16 public computer spaces and a meeting room that can be used after-hours.

The Garden City Regional Airport is asking for the public’s help. The airport is getting a new terminal and is looking for a design for one of the walls inside. The airport is looking for a high-resolution photograph of a Western Kansas sunset to be used as the basis of the design. The airport is accepting photographs until 5 p.m. Feb. 28. You can submit photos in an email to gcairport@gardencityks.us.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this May 7, 2020 file photo, a GameStop store is seen in St. Louis. Two hedge funds...
Missouri dad makes $1 million off Gamestop stocks
In this Jan. 14, 2017, photo, tax professional and tax preparation firm owner Alicia Utley...
Unemployment fraud causes issues with 1099-G forms for Kansans
Sedgwick man turns his front yard into Chiefs shrine.
Sedgwick man creates large Chiefs display in front yard
Four suspects arrested after Atrium Hotel burglary
The crash caused traffic to back up to Lincoln.
1 seriously injured in crash on I-135 near Central, traffic backed up

Latest News

Common side effects of 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Medical professionals share reaction to 2nd dose of vaccine shot
Biden vs GOP Covid bill
Moran among senators leading charge to find compromise in pandemic relief
About 6 in 10 older Americans don’t know when or where to get a COVID-19 vaccine, study finds.
Harvey County building vaccine waiting list for residents 65 and older
Andale meteor
Caught on Camera: Fireball flies across Kansas sky