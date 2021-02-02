Advertisement

Biden administration to provide COVID vaccine to pharmacies

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will begin providing COVID-19 vaccines to U.S. pharmacies, part of its plan to ramp up vaccinations as new and potentially more serious virus strains are starting to appear, the White House said Tuesday.

Coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients said starting next week some 6,500 pharmacies around the country will receive a total of 1 million doses of vaccine. The number of participating pharmacies, and the allocation of vaccines, are expected to accelerate as drugmakers increase production.

Drug stores have become a mainstay for flu shots and shingles vaccines, and the industry is capable of vaccinating tens of millions of people monthly. “This will provide more sites for people to get vaccinated in their communities,” said Zients.

The partnership with drug stores was originally announced by the Trump administration last November. At that time, no coronavirus vaccines had been approved.

Zients also announced an increase in doses the government is shipping to states, territories and some major metropolitan areas. Those will now total 10.5 million doses across all jurisdictions, up from 10 million announced last week.

The 1 million doses being shipped to pharmacies will be on top of the allocations to states. Zients said a priority will be to get the vaccine to minority communities that have suffered a disproportionately high toll of disease and deaths from the virus.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sedgwick man turns his front yard into Chiefs shrine.
Sedgwick man creates large Chiefs display in front yard
Andale meteor
Caught on Camera: Fireball flies across Kansas sky
Cass Co. (Neb) Sheriff's Office says multiple people were killed in an accident on US-75 Sunday.
Victims’ names released in crash that killed 4 Topekans
Related to the case, police are looking for 18-year-old Kaylah Blackmon and her grey 2005 Ford...
Wichita Police: Teen may be in danger after body found outside abandoned church Monday
In this Jan. 14, 2017, photo, tax professional and tax preparation firm owner Alicia Utley...
Unemployment fraud causes issues with 1099-G forms for Kansans

Latest News

Senate Commerce Committee advances nomination of Pete Buttigieg as Transportation Secretary, no...
Senate confirms Pete Buttigieg as transportation secretary
Officers stand outside a home where a mass shooting took place in Muskogee, Okla., Tuesday...
Police: 6 killed in Okla. shooting, including 5 children; person in custody
FILE - In this Friday, July 17, 2020 file photo, Captain Sir Thomas Moore poses for the media...
Capt. Tom Moore, WWII vet whose walk cheered UK, dies at 100
There’s growing tension among GOP lawmakers on the impeachment of former President Donald Trump.
House Dems make case for conviction; Trump denies charges
President Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief proposal brings an early test of campaign...
Biden, Yellen to talk with Senate Democrats on virus aid, including stimulus checks