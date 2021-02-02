Child injured in early morning shooting in east Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are investigating after a baby was shot in what police are saying appears to be a drive-by shooting early Tuesday morning in east Topeka.

Police were called to the 800 block of SE Sherman around 4:00 a.m. on reports of a shooting.

As police were heading to the scene, they were flagged down by the parents of the infant near 6th St. and Golden St.

The baby was then taken to a local hospital by American Medical Response with serious injuries.

No other information has been released and no word on the baby’s condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

Shooting in East Topeka Posted by WIBW Phil Anderson on Tuesday, February 2, 2021

