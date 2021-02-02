Advertisement

Dillons could offer COVID-19 vaccine as soon as next week

Dillons stores will offer rapid antibody tests to determine if individuals have had COVID-19,...
Dillons stores will offer rapid antibody tests to determine if individuals have had COVID-19, it was announced Wednesday.(Phil Anderson)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Nearly two dozen Dillons Pharmacies in Kansas could begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine by next Thursday or Friday.

Kroger was selected to participate in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Partnership plan announced by the Biden administration on Feb 2. The plan will allow Kroger Health pharmacists to administer the Moderna vaccine across the following states: AZ, CO, GA, IN, KS, OH, and UT. 

Kroger said 22 locations in Kansas are expected to begin receiving limited doses of the vaccine on Feb. 11. The pharmacies will begin scheduling appointments online at www.dillons.com/covidvaccine. Appointments are mandatory to receive a vaccine. Kroger said the vaccine will be administered following the specific phased guidelines set by each county and its local health department.

WICHITATOPEKALAWRENCE
8828 W. 13th St. (13th and Tyler)6829 SW 29th St (29th and Urish)4701 West 6th (6th and Wakarusa)
7707 E. Central (Central and Rock)800 N.W. 25th (North Topeka)1015 W. 23rd (23rd and Naismith)
4747 S. Broadway (47th and Broadway)2010 S.E. 29th (29th and California)HUTCHINSON
3932 W. 13th St. (13th and West)SALINA206 W. 5th St. (5th and Adams)
10222 W. 21st (21st and Maize)2350 Planet Ave. (Planet Ave Dillons)3200 Plaza East Dr. (30th Street Dillons)
3211 S. Seneca (32nd and Seneca)1235 E. Cloud Street (Cloud & Ohio)ANDOVER
2244 N. Rock Rd. Ct. (21st and Rock)DERBY225 East Cloud (Dillons Marketplace)
10515 W. Central (Central and Maize)1624 N. Rock Road (Dillons Marketplace)
1910 W. 21st Street North (21st and Amidon)MANHATTAN
5500 E. Harry (Harry and Edgemoor)1101 Westloop Place (Westloop Dillons)

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Related to the case, police are looking for 18-year-old Kaylah Blackmon and her grey 2005 Ford...
Wichita Police: Teen may be in danger after body found outside abandoned church Monday
Andale meteor
Caught on Camera: Fireball flies across Kansas sky
Sedgwick man turns his front yard into Chiefs shrine.
Sedgwick man creates large Chiefs display in front yard
Cass Co. (Neb) Sheriff's Office says multiple people were killed in an accident on US-75 Sunday.
Victims’ names released in crash that killed 4 Topekans
In this Jan. 14, 2017, photo, tax professional and tax preparation firm owner Alicia Utley...
Unemployment fraud causes issues with 1099-G forms for Kansans

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine [FILE]
Reno County holding next vaccination clinic Friday
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021 file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with...
Biden boosting vaccine allotments, financing for virus costs
Researchers found the participants who had never been infected developed antibodies more slowly...
People with prior COVID infection may only need one vaccine dose, study suggests
Several studies suggest COVID-19 survivors may continue to suffer from virus-related heart...
Some COVID-19 patients show signs of heart problems months after recovery