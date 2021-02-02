Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients down in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - For the first time in months, the status of hospitals in Wichita has changed from critical to cautious.

The downgrade comes as the number of patients with COVID-19 continues to decline in the county. There were 148 patients hospitalized with the virus as of Monday. That is nearly 50 fewer than last week. Those in the ICU have also declined from 65 last week to 46 this week.

The county is also reporting 111 new cases of COVID-19 since Sunday. The percentage of tests coming back positive also continues to decline now at 7.3%.

The numbers are also down for the state of Kansas. For the first time since October, Kansas reported less than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases since Friday.

