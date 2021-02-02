Advertisement

Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s founder, will step down as CEO

This Sept. 19, 2019 photo shows Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos arriving to a news conference at the...
This Sept. 19, 2019 photo shows Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos arriving to a news conference at the National Press Club in Washington.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon said Tuesday that Jeff Bezos is stepping down as CEO later this year, a role he’s had since he founded the company nearly 30 years ago.

Amazon said he’ll be replaced in the fall by Andy Jassy, who runs Amazon’s cloud business. Bezos will then become the company’s executive chairman.

Bezos founded Amazon as an online bookstore and turned it into a behemoth that sells just about everything. In the process, he became one of the world’s richest people.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Related to the case, police are looking for 18-year-old Kaylah Blackmon and her grey 2005 Ford...
Wichita Police: Teen may be in danger after body found outside abandoned church Monday
Andale meteor
Caught on Camera: Fireball flies across Kansas sky
Sedgwick man turns his front yard into Chiefs shrine.
Sedgwick man creates large Chiefs display in front yard
Cass Co. (Neb) Sheriff's Office says multiple people were killed in an accident on US-75 Sunday.
Victims’ names released in crash that killed 4 Topekans
In this Jan. 14, 2017, photo, tax professional and tax preparation firm owner Alicia Utley...
Unemployment fraud causes issues with 1099-G forms for Kansans

Latest News

This Sept. 19, 2019 photo shows Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos arriving to a news conference at the...
Amazon says Jeff Bezos will step down as CEO
Phil's handlers, who interpreted his prediction, read from a scroll on Tuesday.
A gloomy Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil says more winter
COVID-19 vaccine [FILE]
Reno County holding next vaccination clinic Friday
Workers shovel snow from their restaurant and bar entrance in midtown New York City during a...
Vaccinations resume as not-quite-historic snowstorm fades