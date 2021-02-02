Last mild day for awhile on Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that even milder weather is on the way for Wednesday with highs getting up close to 60 for a good portion of the state. South winds will be on the gusty side, but the benefit will be the unseasonably warm temperatures.

Some areas of fog will be possible in northern Kansas early Wednesday, but that should burn off by mid-late morning.

The next cold front will come in Thursday morning, changing the winds around to the north. Temperatures will be falling during the day with much of the state having temperatures in the 30s. There will be a chance of some light rain and snow moving from west to east. Accumulations are not expected and travel conditions should be just fine.

Friday will try and warm up a little bit, but a huge drop in temperatures is on the way for the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday look to be colder with a chance for light snow Saturday. Accumulations will be light, but some slick spots are possible on area roads Saturday evening. A prolonged period of MUCH colder air will hang around for the second week of February. More wintry weather is expected next week too. Stay tuned.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S/SE 5-15. Low: 33.

Tomorrow: Becoming partly cloudy; breezy.. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 58.

Tomorrow night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 43.

Thu: High: 44 Cloudy with a few AM sprinkles, becoming partly cloudy. Windy.

Fri: High: 51 Low: 24 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 30 Low: 27 Turning cloudy; afternoon light snow.

Sun: High: 28 Low: 10 Partly cloudy and breezy.

Mon: High: 35 Low: 18 Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 28 Low: 19 Turning cloudy; freezing drizzle or light snow.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.