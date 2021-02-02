Advertisement

New Sedgwick County order allows bars to stay open later, ups capacity for other businesses, sports

Club Blu is one of the 74 bars and nightclubs that closes early in Sedgwick County to slow the...
Club Blu is one of the 74 bars and nightclubs that closes early in Sedgwick County to slow the spread of COVID-19.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Local Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns signed a new order on Tuesday loosening safety restrictions.

Under the new order, bars and nightclubs will be allowed to remain open until midnight, mass gathering limits will increase to 100 people or less, and bars, gyms and restaurants will be allowed 150 people or 75 percent capacity. The number of spectators allowed at sporting events will also increase to four per athlete.

Dr. Minns said his move to loosen restrictions on businesses was attributed to the decline in COVID-19 cases and related hospitalizations in Sedgwick County. The test positivity rate is also down, now sitting at 7%.

Minns said even with lifting the restrictions, safety precautions, such as mask-wearing should continue. He said mask-wearing has most likely contributed to lower influenza and RSV numbers.

“We’ve got to continue the masks. We’ve got to continue the 6-foot distancing. We’ve got to continue all those things we can do through public health. While I’m hopeful that the vaccine can also help us out. Not that many people have been vaccinated compared to the size of our population yet. It’s going to take a couple of months to get a significant number of people vaccinated so that we have a large scale immunity,” said Minns.

Dr. Minns said if the cases begin to go up or the numbers move in the wrong direction, he will consider reinstituting tighter measures. He also said he doesn’t know how or what kind of impact the new variants of COVID-19 (mutations first detected in the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil), which have been detected in the neighboring state of Colorado, could have if they show up in Kansas.

The new order is scheduled to go into effect on February 7, 2021, and expires on March 30, 2021. Changes could be made Wednesday when the order goes before the Board of County Commissioners which also serves at the local board of health.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sedgwick man turns his front yard into Chiefs shrine.
Sedgwick man creates large Chiefs display in front yard
Andale meteor
Caught on Camera: Fireball flies across Kansas sky
Cass Co. (Neb) Sheriff's Office says multiple people were killed in an accident on US-75 Sunday.
Victims’ names released in crash that killed 4 Topekans
Related to the case, police are looking for 18-year-old Kaylah Blackmon and her grey 2005 Ford...
Wichita Police: Teen may be in danger after body found outside abandoned church Monday
In this Jan. 14, 2017, photo, tax professional and tax preparation firm owner Alicia Utley...
Unemployment fraud causes issues with 1099-G forms for Kansans

Latest News

Two Wichita Police Officers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Several teens arrested following Tuesday morning car chase that injured Wichita Police officer
A baby was critically injured in a drive-by shooting early Tuesday at a residence at 804 S.E....
Baby critically injured in early-morning drive-by shooting in East Topeka
Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kansas
COVID-19 hospitalizations down in Sedgwick County
Curtis Glasscock
Long-time Bucs fan in Wichita preps for Super Bowl LV