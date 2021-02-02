New Sedgwick County order allows bars to stay open later, ups capacity for other businesses, sports

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Local Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns signed a new order on Tuesday loosening safety restrictions.

Under the new order, bars and nightclubs will be allowed to remain open until midnight, mass gathering limits will increase to 100 people or less, and bars, gyms and restaurants will be allowed 150 people or 75 percent capacity. The number of spectators allowed at sporting events will also increase to four per athlete.

Dr. Minns said his move to loosen restrictions on businesses was attributed to the decline in COVID-19 cases and related hospitalizations in Sedgwick County. The test positivity rate is also down, now sitting at 7%.

Minns said even with lifting the restrictions, safety precautions, such as mask-wearing should continue. He said mask-wearing has most likely contributed to lower influenza and RSV numbers.

“We’ve got to continue the masks. We’ve got to continue the 6-foot distancing. We’ve got to continue all those things we can do through public health. While I’m hopeful that the vaccine can also help us out. Not that many people have been vaccinated compared to the size of our population yet. It’s going to take a couple of months to get a significant number of people vaccinated so that we have a large scale immunity,” said Minns.

Dr. Minns said if the cases begin to go up or the numbers move in the wrong direction, he will consider reinstituting tighter measures. He also said he doesn’t know how or what kind of impact the new variants of COVID-19 (mutations first detected in the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil), which have been detected in the neighboring state of Colorado, could have if they show up in Kansas.

The new order is scheduled to go into effect on February 7, 2021, and expires on March 30, 2021. Changes could be made Wednesday when the order goes before the Board of County Commissioners which also serves at the local board of health.

