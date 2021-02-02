Rare Bucs fan in Wichita making trip to Tampa for Super Bowl LV

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - When it comes to NFL fanfare in Kansas, the most popular choices are the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos (especially in Western Kansas), followed by the Dallas Cowboys. What’s rarer in the Sunflower State is a diehard fan of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Chiefs’ opponent Sunday (Feb. 7) in Super Bowl LV.

Curtis Glasscock is planning to be in Tampa for Super Bowl Sunday, in his favorite team’s town where the Bucs will make history as the first team ever to play a Super Bowl in its home stadium. Glasscock wasn’t able to get tickets to the game, but he said he’s excited to experience the atmosphere surrounding it. In Wichita, he is the only Bucs fan in his house.

Glasscock said he’s stuck with gameday rituals to support his team on their playoff run, capped by a slight upset of the Green Bay Packers on the road in the NFC Championship game. Glasscock’s ritual includes wearing his new Tom Brady jersey that still has tags on it and his Bucs helmet during the game. He said he’s been a Buc’s fan for more than two decades and he often is asked the same question.

“You’re in the middle of Kansas. How did you become a Chiefs fan,’” Glasscock parrots the question he’s often heard. “And I just go and tell them the story. I picked a team and stuck with them.”

Glasscock said he is rolling with Brady and the Bucs over Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs but says Mahomes has what it takes to be the next in line as the best quarterback to every play the game.

