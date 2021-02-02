Reno County holding next vaccination clinic Friday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Reno County, in Phase of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan, is continuing to work through the process of vaccinating people who are 65 and older, as well as healthcare professionals in Phase 1 who have yet to receive the vaccine. The next vaccination clinic is set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5 at the Hutchinson Sports Arena. On Friday, Reno County reported that the county’s health department hopes to administer 800 doses of the Moderna vaccine. At the previous clinic last Friday (Jan. 29), the health department administered 690 doses.

“They are currently working to identify the next vaccination group and will soon begin calling to schedule appointments,” Reno Count said in a news release.

As of Tuesday morning, the county reported that nearly 6,000 people have pre-registered for Phase 2a, which includes the population that is 65 and older. Phase 2b includes congregate settings (including jobs in which people work in close proximity with one another), followed by Phase 2c, which includes high-contact critical workers, including first responders.

“If you have already pre-registered for the vaccine, there is no need to register again,” the county said. “Please note the vaccination site will not be accepting walk-ins.”

For further information on the COVID-19 vaccine administered to Reno County residents or to pre-register if you haven’t done so, visit the county’s website or call 844-834-3657.

