Warm the next few days before temperatures tumble

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a cold, but otherwise quiet morning across Kansas. However, temperatures will soon take-off and top-out in the 50s (central Kansas) and 60s (western Kansas) under a sunny sky.

Wednesday will be even warmer with highs in the upper 50s to middle 60s, but the breeze will be back. Wind gusts on Wednesday will be around 30 mph followed by gusts over 40 mph on Thursday as a cold front comes to Kansas.

Temperatures will tumble into the 30s and 40s on Thursday and the cold front will produce scattered snow showers (west Kansas) and rain showers (east Kansas), but nothing heavy is expected and roads should be fine.

A second, stronger cold front will bring Arctic air to the state on Saturday and Sunday. Expect well below normal temperatures in the single digits at night and 20s during the day with even colder wind chills. Some snow is possible this weekend as well, but it should stay on the light side.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming sunny. Wind: S 10-20. High: 53.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 33.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds; breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 57.

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy. Wind: S/SW 15-25; gusty. Low: 43.

Thu: High: 46. Low: 24. A few showers; windy with falling temps.

Fri: High: 51. Low: 27. Mostly sunny; becoming breezy.

Sat: High: 30. Low: 10. Windy, cold; chance of p.m. snow.

Sun: High: 28. Low: 18. Becoming mostly sunny and breezy.

Mon: High: 35. Low: 19. Partly cloudy; continued breezy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.