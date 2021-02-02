Advertisement

Wichita car salesman robbed during test drive

Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita Police Department badge
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is searching for a man who they say robbed a car salesman during a test drive.

Police said Bryan Conner went to Auto Kings Car Dealership Monday evening and requested to test-drive a blue, Jeep Cherokee. The car salesman said he and Conner got into the Cherokee and while they were driving the vehicle, Conner stopped at Madison and Skinner, pulled out a handgun and ordered the other man out of the vehicle. Conner then took the vehicle keys, got out of the vehicle, and left northbound on foot.

Officers found the salesman at South Madison Avenue and East Skinner Street. Conner is suspected of aggravated robbery.

If you have any information or knows the whereabouts of Conner, call 911.  You may also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at (316) 267-2111 or the See Something, Say Something line at (316) 519-2282.

