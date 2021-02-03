Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing Texas 2-year-old

Levy Pugh, 2, is considered in grave danger.
Levy Pugh, 2, is considered in grave danger.(Source: Celina Police Department/KSLA)
By Alex Onken
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 5:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CELINA, Texas (KSLA/Gray News) - Have you seen Levy Pugh?

An Amber Alert was activated for Levy on Wednesday morning. Authorities believe he is in grave or immediate danger.

Levy, 2, was last seen wearing a diaper. He is 2′6″, weighs 35 pounds has blond hair, blue eyes.

Police believe he is with Issac Pugh, 42. He is 5′11″ and weighs 212 pounds. He has brown hair, blue eyes. Authorities do not have a clothing description at this time.

Isaac Pugh, 42, is believed to have Levy.
Isaac Pugh, 42, is believed to have Levy.(Source: Celina Police Department)

Authorities are searching for a white 2019 Toyota Tacoma with a Texas license plate number MDT1625 that was last seen in Celina, Texas. That’s north of Dallas.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Celina Police Department at (972) 547-5350.

