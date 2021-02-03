Advertisement

Ark City police arrest 3 on drug charges after stopping truck reported stolen

Police lights
Police lights(Alex_Schmidt | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Arkansas City Police Department on Friday (Jan. 29) arrested three people on drug charges during a traffic stop involving a suspected stolen vehicle. One of the three arrested, Christopher Mark Kreidler, earlier on Friday had reported that two others had taken his 2009 Toyota pickup truck without permission and not returned it to home.

Officers saw the alleged stolen truck and conducted a traffic stop a little after 9 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of South Summit Street, in Ark City. Kreidler was driving the truck. The two he’d earlier in the day accused of taking it without his permission, were passengers.

“When questioned by officers at the scene, Kreidler allegedly denied reporting the vehicle as stolen.

He then said he had reported the license plate stolen two months prior. When asked why he had reported the truck as stolen earlier that day when it not had been, he said it was “to get the truck back.”

“A search of the vehicle, which was later impounded, turned up a blue bag containing numerous illegal substances on the driver’s-side floorboard of the truck,” Ark City police said. “Police also determined Diaz had two active warrants outstanding for his arrest. All three vehicle occupants were taken into custody without incident.”

Police arrested 25-year-old Jose Matthew Diaz and 33-year-old Amber Meleise McHargue on suspicion of felony possession of methamphetamine, and one misdemeanor count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Police arrested Kreidler on suspicion of felony possession of methamphetamine, as well as one misdemeanor count each of interference with a law enforcement officer by falsely reporting a crime, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.

