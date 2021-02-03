Advertisement

Braun scores 18 as No. 23 Kansas beats Kansas State, 74-51

Christian Braun knocks down six threes en route to a 79-65 win over No. 7 West Virginia.
Christian Braun knocks down six threes en route to a 79-65 win over No. 7 West Virginia.(Mike Gunnoe, Kansas Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - Christian Braun hit four 3-pointers and scored 18 points, half of them during an 18-3 charge midway through the second half, and No. 23 Kansas rolled past Kansas State 74-51.

David McCormack also had 18 points and Ochai Agbaji added 15 for the Jayhawks, who had lost four of five. Mike McGuirl scored 10 points for Kansas State but was just 3 of 10 from the field and 1 for 6 from beyond the arc. The Wildcats have lost nine straight.

Next up for the Jayhawks is a tough road test Saturday at No. 17 West Virginia. K-State will look to end its nine-game losing streak Saturday at home against No. 13 Texas Tech.

