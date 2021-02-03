Colder and windy for Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that a cold front will be through Kansas by daybreak on Thursday, bringing temperatures back to typical February-like numbers. Although some light rain showers and snowflakes will be possible, road conditions will be fine.

Low temperatures will be in the 30s for most of Kansas with howling northwest winds. Afternoon temperatures should recover into the 40s, but it will feel colder due to the strong winds. Fire danger will be elevated for much of the area.

The wind will back off Thursday night and Friday starts cold. Temperatures will be in the 20s, but should warm back to near 50 Friday afternoon.

Get ready for some light snow or flurries Saturday afternoon with the arrival of bitterly cold air. Kansas will be stuck in the deep freeze for several days to come. In fact, most of the area will fall below freezing over the weekend and remain there throughout next week. It could be a historic cold snap for the area, so take time to make sure your house and vehicle are ready for an extended period of subfreezing temperatures.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 40.

Tomorrow: Am sprinkles, then decreasing clouds and windy. High: 46.

Tomorrow night: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: NW/W 5-10. Low: 24.

Fri: High: 51 Becoming mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 33 Low: 27 Mostly cloudy; breezy. Late day flurries.

Sun: High: 29 Low: 12 Partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 18 Low: 14 Cloudy; chance for freezing drizzle.

Tue: High: 16 Low: 7 Cloudy; light snow or flurries.

Wed: High: 24 Low: 2 Partly cloudy.

