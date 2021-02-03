Advertisement

Ga. official investigating if lawyer who pushed voter fraud claims voted illegally

An investigation is underway into whether attorney Lin Wood was a legal resident of Georgia...
An investigation is underway into whether attorney Lin Wood was a legal resident of Georgia when he voted there.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CNN) - An investigation is underway into whether attorney Lin Wood was a legal resident of Georgia when he voted there.

Wood is a Trump supporter who unsuccessfully pursued claims of voter fraud in court.

The office of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger confirms it’s looking into whether Wood himself voted legally.

At issue are comments Wood made to Atlanta station WSB-TV. He said he had purchased a home in South Carolina in April and suggested he had been living there.

Wood later clarified he has homes in both Georgia and South Carolina and says he only recently changed his official residency.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Related to the case, police are looking for 18-year-old Kaylah Blackmon and her grey 2005 Ford...
Wichita Police: Teen may be in danger after body found outside abandoned church Monday
Two Wichita Police Officers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
3 teens arrested after Tuesday morning chase, crash injures Wichita Police officer
Andale meteor
Caught on Camera: Fireball flies across Kansas sky
Sedgwick man turns his front yard into Chiefs shrine.
Sedgwick man creates large Chiefs display in front yard
Cass Co. (Neb) Sheriff's Office says multiple people were killed in an accident on US-75 Sunday.
Victims’ names released in crash that killed 4 Topekans

Latest News

A memorial for U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian D. Sicknick is visible near the U.S. Capitol...
Capitol Police officer who died after riot to lie in honor
Lyle Randa is headed to Tampa to watch the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. It's the fifth...
Lifelong Super Bowl ticket winner from Wichita to cheer on Chiefs in Tampa
Wichita Police ask for help in search for 10-year-old Jareth D. Leonard, a boy they say is an...
Wichita Police ask for help in search for 10-year-old boy
Three people have been critically injured after an explosion on a movie set in Santa Clarita,...
3 critically hurt in explosion on film set near Los Angeles