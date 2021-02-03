Kansas reports over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, new site shows Kansans where to get vaccinated

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas reported an increase of 2,247 new COVID-19 cases since Monday.

The state also reported 86 additional deaths since Monday and 89 new hospitalizations.

Trinity Academy, a private school in Wichita, was named as a COVID-19 cluster with seven cases.

The state also updated its COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, with 6.8% of Kansans now being vaccinated for COVID-19.

The state also launched a new tool to help Kansans find where they can get vaccinated for COVID-19. The new tool can be found here.

Gov. Laura Kelly will give her weekly COVID-19 press briefing at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

