KDOL website back up and running, serious concerns remain

Kansas Department of Labor in Topeka, Kansas
Kansas Department of Labor in Topeka, Kansas(KWCH)
By Caroline Elliott
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a three-day shutdown, the Kansas Department of Labor’s website is back up and running, but many report still having issues when they try to log on. On Tuesday afternoon (Feb. 2), KDOL explained an added step that is intended to prevent fraudulent login attempts.

“Starting (Tuesday) the next time you log in with your username and password to gain access to your benefits and claim information you will be prompted to begin a Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA). You’ll need to enter the verification code that will be texted or emailed to you, depending on which contact method you select,” KDOL explained on its Facebook page. “Need help? Check out the step-by-step process on “How to Register with Kansas.Okta” at https://www.dol.ks.gov/docs/default-source/ui-benefits-forms/how-to-register-with-okta.pdf So far, KDOL has stopped 240,000 fraudulent login attempts with this new security enhancement today.”

While KDOL reported the success in stopping fraudulent logins, serious concerns remain. Among the questions: Are all of the reported fraudulent login attempts actually from scammers, or is the website mistakenly logging out honest Kansans trying to file for unemployment?

“I understand they were doing it to keep the fraudulent out, but now everybody is out. So yeah, no fraud can go on, but nobody can access anything,” said Drexa Wylie, among many who expressed concerns about not being able to access her unemployment claim. Everybody is complaining about it, nobody can get through. Their passwords are locked, they don’t understand the process how to get through, you get errors.”

KDOL said a majority of people registering are getting through and registering successfully. It’s believed many are still having issues because of unfamiliarity with the two-factor authentication. The department said more than 11,000 claimants attempted to verify their identity on Tuesday and more than 9,000 were approved. But as of Tuesday afternoon, Eyewitness News did not hear from anyone who was able to file a claim.

“It’s non-stop. It’s never going to end,” said Wylie, who reported not receiving an unemployment check since Dec. 12. How do you pay bills? How do you put food on the table?”

