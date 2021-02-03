Lifelong Super Bowl ticket winner from Wichita to cheer on Chiefs in Tampa

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A little more than four years ago, a Wichita man won lifelong tickets to the Super Bowl through a Bud Light Sweepstakes Giveaway. He’s been to the big game every year since.

Thursday, Lyle Randa and his wife will leave for Tampa to cheer on the Chiefs for the second year in a row.

“It’s like a dream come true,” he said. “I really consider myself blessed; I mean how many people would want this opportunity every year.”

Randa said in 2017 he never could’ve imagined that winning lifelong tickets to the Super Bowl would eventually mean watching the team he grew up loving to compete on the biggest stage in football in back-to-back seasons.

“Last year I was so excited to go to Miami and Kansas City was going but this year is just as exciting because we got a chance to go back-to-back.”

But this season, the Chiefs making it to Super Bowl 55 means even more to Randa.

“I lost my mom in September with COVID-19 and she was a huge Chiefs fan,” he said. “I really want to have them bring that home for her.”

He said through a heartbreaking year, each Sunday the Chiefs gave him a reason to smile.

“I would give everything to have my mom back but unfortunately it doesn’t work that way,” he said. “But going to Tampa, that makes me happy to watch the Chiefs.”

He’s hopeful the Chiefs will keep the Lombardi in Kansas City.

“Let’s hope the Chiefs run it back, I want them to do it for my mom.”

