Advertisement

‘QAnon Shaman’ on jail hunger strike

Jacob Chansley, the capitol rioter known as the 'QAnon Shaman,' is on an apparent hunger strike...
Jacob Chansley, the capitol rioter known as the 'QAnon Shaman,' is on an apparent hunger strike while incarcerated.(Source: Metropolitan Police Department, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Jacob Chansley, a Capitol rioter known as the “QAnon Shaman,” is on an apparent hunger strike.

Chansley’s attorney told a federal judge Wednesday that his client is not getting enough organic food while in jail and hasn’t eaten in more than a week.

The attorney wants the judge to release Chansley, but that’s not likely to happen as prosecutors oppose his release ahead of trial, saying he could pose a threat.

The request comes a day after the Department of Corrections in Washington refused to provide an organic diet for Chansley, who said he follows Shamanism and believes unnatural chemicals are an intrusion into his body.

Officials said he couldn’t name a religious need for organic food.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Related to the case, police are looking for 18-year-old Kaylah Blackmon and her grey 2005 Ford...
Wichita Police: Teen may be in danger after body found outside abandoned church Monday
Two Wichita Police Officers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
3 teens arrested after Tuesday morning chase, crash injures Wichita Police officer
Dillons stores will offer rapid antibody tests to determine if individuals have had COVID-19,...
Dillons could offer COVID-19 vaccine as soon as next week
Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita car salesman robbed during test drive
Club Blu is one of the 74 bars and nightclubs that closes early in Sedgwick County to slow the...
New Sedgwick County order allows bars to stay open later, ups capacity for other businesses, sports

Latest News

Enrique Tarrio, the chairman of Proud Boys, called the terrorist designation “ridiculous.”
Canada designates the Proud Boys as a terrorist entity
White House Press Secretary says WH will likely wait for domestic extremism review before a...
White House waits on Proud Boys extremism review
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House,...
White House offers ‘full support’ for Trump-era Space Force
Police lights
Ark City police arrest 3 on drug charges after stopping truck reported stolen
Democrats look to barrel ahead with 'big, bold' Covid-19 relief plan.
Biden shows flexibility but tells House to ‘go big’ on virus aid, including stimulus checks