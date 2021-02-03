Advertisement

Temperatures trend higher Wednesday, then tumble Thursday

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a mild morning for February with wake-up temperatures in the 30s.(KWCH 12)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 4:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a mild morning for February with wake-up temperatures in the 30s. Despite increasing clouds this afternoon, highs will top-out in the upper 50s to middle 60s or 15 to 20 degrees above normal.

The breeze is back. Sustained wind between 15 and 25 mph today will occasionally gust over 30 mph. Winds will grow in strength on Thursday with some gusts going over 40 mph. The wind will also change directions ushering the first of two cold fronts between today and Saturday.

Temperatures will tumble into the 30s and 40s on Thursday and the cold front will produce scattered rain and snow showers, but nothing heavy is expected and roads should be fine.

A second, stronger cold front will bring Arctic air to the state on Saturday and Sunday. Expect well below normal temperatures in the single digits at night and 20s during the day with even colder wind chills. Some snow is possible this weekend as well, but it should stay on the light side.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming mostly sunny; breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 59.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: S/NW 15-30; gusty. Low: 43.

Tomorrow: Sprinkle/flurry early; windy with falling temps. Wind: NW 20-30; gusty. High: 44.

Tomorrow Night: Blustery and colder. Wind: W 10-20. Low: 24.

Fri: High: 51. Low: 27. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 33. Low: 10. Breezy, much colder; afternoon snow showers.

Sun: High: 28. Low: 18. Partly cloudy, breezy, and cold.

Mon: High: 27. Low: 15. Mostly cloudy; continued breezy.

Tue: High: 24. Low: 13. Cloudy, cold; wintry mix possible late.

