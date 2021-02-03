Twitter map shows most of nation cheering for Chiefs

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Most of the country will be cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. That’s according to new Twitter data.

A map created by Betonline.ag used geotagged tweets to show 33 states rooting for the Patrick Mahomes and the Chief. The other 17 states are backing the Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The data comes from more than 200,000 tweets that were tracked using fan hashtags like #ChiefsKingdom, #RunItBack, #GoBucs, and #RaiseTheFlags.

