Advertisement

Twitter map shows most of nation cheering for Chiefs

According to this map, most of the United States will be rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs...
According to this map, most of the United States will be rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Super Bowl Sunday.(BetOnline.ag)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Most of the country will be cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. That’s according to new Twitter data.

A map created by Betonline.ag used geotagged tweets to show 33 states rooting for the Patrick Mahomes and the Chief. The other 17 states are backing the Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The data comes from more than 200,000 tweets that were tracked using fan hashtags like #ChiefsKingdom, #RunItBack, #GoBucs, and #RaiseTheFlags.

You can watch the big game on Sunday, Feb. 7 at 5:30 p.m. right here on KWCH-12.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Related to the case, police are looking for 18-year-old Kaylah Blackmon and her grey 2005 Ford...
Wichita Police: Teen may be in danger after body found outside abandoned church Monday
Two Wichita Police Officers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
3 teens arrested after Tuesday morning chase, crash injures Wichita Police officer
Dillons stores will offer rapid antibody tests to determine if individuals have had COVID-19,...
Dillons could offer COVID-19 vaccine as soon as next week
Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita car salesman robbed during test drive
Club Blu is one of the 74 bars and nightclubs that closes early in Sedgwick County to slow the...
New Sedgwick County order allows bars to stay open later, ups capacity for other businesses, sports

Latest News

Courtesy: Karen Baker
Show us your Chiefs!
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle (13) is tackled by Buffalo Bills cornerback Levi...
Some Super Bowl stars got their start in Kansas
Derby family attends AFC Championship with help of Chiefs player, college friend
Derby family attends AFC Championship with help of Chiefs player, college friend
Chiefs fan coming out for the big games
Chiefs successful season helps local businesses