VanVleet sets Raptors record with 54 points

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Former Wichita State Shocker Fred VanVleet made history Tuesday night with a career game against the Orlando Magic. VanVleet’s Toronto Raptors won the game 123-108, carried by his franchise-record 54 points. ESPN reports VanVleet’s scoring outbreak also broke a record for undrafted players. The scoring onslaught included 11 3-pointers, eight in the first half.

“It was just time. ... It’s just time,” VanVleet told SportsNet in Toronto after the game. “I’ve been missing a lot of open ones this season, more than I usually do, but it was time. Sometimes you get in that groove and you find that zone, and tonight I was able to do that, and my teammates did an unbelievable job finding me, and screening for me and getting me the ball in my spots. A lot of them were just catch-and-shoots.”

For the season, VanVleet is averaging 18.8 points and 6.5 assists per game. VanVleet and the Raptors will look to build off of Tuesday night’s momentum. Through Tuesday night, the Raptors sit at ninth in the Eastern Conference with a record of 9-12.

