Walmart, Sam’s Club to offer COVID-19 vaccine in Kansas

(KWCH) - Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies could begin offering the COVID-19 vaccine in Kansas as soon as late next week.

Kansas was one of 22 states including Kansas named by the retailers through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. Walmart and Sam’s Club already have already been offering the vaccine in 18 other states, territories and district jurisdictions through local partnerships and agreements.

Walmart said once a store or club receives its allocation, an online scheduler will be available for those eligible to make appointments at walmart.com/COVIDvaccine and samsclub.com/covid. Eligibility will be determined by the states for who can receive the vaccine.

Initial supplies are expected to be limited.

