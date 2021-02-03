Advertisement

Wichita Police ask for help in search for 10-year-old boy

Wichita Police ask for help in search for 10-year-old boy
Wichita Police ask for help in search for 10-year-old Jareth D. Leonard, a boy they say is an active runaway.(Wichita Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department asks for the public’s help in its search for a missing 10-year-old boy, police say is an active runaway.

Jareth D. Leonard stands about four feet, nine inches tall and weighs about 80 pounds. He was last seen about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday (Feb. 2) in the 3600 block of East Funston. wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

“If you see him or know his whereabouts please call 911 immediately,” police say.

