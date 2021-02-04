Advertisement

Woman injured in S. Wichita shooting

By KWCH Staff
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Thursday-afternoon shooting in south Wichita left one woman injured. This was reported a little after 3:30 p.m. in the 400 block of West Hazel Court. This is near 55th Street South and Broadway. The woman is described as being in her 40s.

Eyewitness News sent a crew to the scene to gather further information on what led up to the shooting, whether police have made any arrests and the severity of injuries to the person wounded.

