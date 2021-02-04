4You: Sedgwick County Zoo completes largest fundraising campaign in 50-year history

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are feel-good stories we’re talking about for Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.

The Sedgwick County Zoo completed the largest capital fundraising campaign in its 50-year history. This year (2021) marks the 50th anniversary of the zoo, which says it’s raised more than $15 million for future projects. These projects include the zoo’s much-needed new entry complex, which is already under construction and expected to be completed and open by May. The zoo also plans to open a new leopard habitat in July, which eventually will feature new snow leopards.

Wichita Southeast High School this week, received a special gift. Credit Union of America donated its sunflower-designed Keeper of the Plains statue to the school. Credit Union of America says it is moving to a new corporate-office location and wanted to move the statue so that more people can see and enjoy it. The statue will live at Southeast High School’s football complex near Pawnee and 127th Street East.

