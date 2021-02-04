Advertisement

Biden to end US support for Saudi-led offensive in Yemen

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – President Joe Biden will announce an end Thursday to U.S. support for a grinding five-year Saudi-led military offensive in Yemen that has deepened humanitarian suffering in the Arabian peninsula’s poorest country, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said.

The move would fulfill a campaign pledge by Biden, whose administration plans to pursue diplomacy to end the overall conflict in Yemen. Biden sees the United States “playing a more active and engaged role” to end the war through talks, Sullivan said at a White House briefing.

Biden also is announcing the choice of Timothy Lenderking as special envoy to Yemen as soon as Thursday afternoon, when the president is due to speak at the State Department. A person familiar with the matter confirmed the selection, speaking on condition of anonymity ahead of the announcement. The Gulf-based newspaper The National first reported the pick.

Lenderking has been a deputy assistant secretary of state in the agency’s Middle East section. A career foreign service member, he has served in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and other countries in the Middle East and elsewhere.

Saudi Arabia began the offensive in 2015 to counter a Yemeni Houthi faction that had seized territory in Yemen and was launching cross-border missiles at Saudi Arabia.

A Saudi-led air campaign since then has killed numerous Yemeni civilians, despite U.S. assistance with the Saudi military’s command and control that U.S. officials say was meant to minimize civilian casualties in the bombing campaign. The Obama administration initially greenlighted the Saudi-led offensive. Some of the U.S. officials involved have since said they regret that decision, and are now in the Biden administration as it moves to stop U.S. involvement and end the multiparty conflict.

Survivors display fragments showing the bombs to be American-made. The conflict also has deepened hunger and poverty in Yemen, and international rights experts say both the Gulf countries and Houthis have committed severe rights abuses.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coronavirus
UK variant of COVID-19 discovered in Kansas
KDOL
Some fear damage already done before state tackled KDOL security issue
Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita car salesman robbed during test drive
Dillons stores will offer rapid antibody tests to determine if individuals have had COVID-19,...
Dillons could offer COVID-19 vaccine as soon as next week
Walmart
Walmart, Sam’s Club to offer COVID-19 vaccine in Kansas

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021 file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with...
Florida police search for car stolen while carrying COVID-19 vaccine
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions from reporters about the coronavirus pandemic after a...
Gov. Laura Kelly to make transportation announcement in Newton
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Biden, Harris visit State Dept.
Michael Potts, from left, Chadwick Boseman and Colman Domingo in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."...
‘Ma Rainey,’ ‘Minari’ and Boseman lead SAG nominations