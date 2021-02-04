Advertisement

Chiefs barber tests positive for COVID-19 during haircuts

Kansas City Chiefs center Daniel Kilgore (67) during an NFL football game against the New York...
Kansas City Chiefs center Daniel Kilgore (67) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A member of the Kansas City Chiefs’ personnel has contracted coronavirus.

According to EPSN, the team’s barber tested positive for COVID-19. The sports network reported Chiefs’ back center Daniel Kilgore was getting a haircut when they found out, and has been deemed a close contact of the barber. Kilgore and the barber were wearing masks.

To make light of the situation, Kilgore posted of a photo on Twitter with half of his head shaved. He said it was his new profile picture.

The Chiefs placed Kilgore and receiver Demarcus Robinson on the COVID reserve list. Both can play in the big game, but they have to test negative for five consecutive days.

ESPN also reports Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and over a dozen other team staffers were in line to get a haircut when the barber was pulled.

The Chiefs play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in Super Bowl LV at 5:30 p.m. on KWCH-12.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coronavirus
UK variant of COVID-19 discovered in Kansas
Related to the case, police are looking for 18-year-old Kaylah Blackmon and her grey 2005 Ford...
Wichita Police locate body of teen believed to be in danger after boyfriend’s body found Monday
KDOL
Some fear damage already done before state tackled KDOL security issue
Dillons stores will offer rapid antibody tests to determine if individuals have had COVID-19,...
Dillons could offer COVID-19 vaccine as soon as next week
Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita car salesman robbed during test drive

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs fans do "the chop" at the start of...
Chiefs under pressure to ditch the tomahawk chop celebration
According to this map, most of the United States will be rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs...
Twitter map shows most of nation cheering for Chiefs
Courtesy: Karen Baker
Show us your Chiefs!
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle (13) is tackled by Buffalo Bills cornerback Levi...
Some Super Bowl stars got their start in Kansas