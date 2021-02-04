Chiefs barber tests positive for COVID-19 during haircuts

A member of the Kansas City Chiefs’ personnel has contracted coronavirus.

According to EPSN, the team’s barber tested positive for COVID-19. The sports network reported Chiefs’ back center Daniel Kilgore was getting a haircut when they found out, and has been deemed a close contact of the barber. Kilgore and the barber were wearing masks.

To make light of the situation, Kilgore posted of a photo on Twitter with half of his head shaved. He said it was his new profile picture.

The Chiefs placed Kilgore and receiver Demarcus Robinson on the COVID reserve list. Both can play in the big game, but they have to test negative for five consecutive days.

ESPN also reports Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and over a dozen other team staffers were in line to get a haircut when the barber was pulled.

The Chiefs play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in Super Bowl LV at 5:30 p.m. on KWCH-12.

