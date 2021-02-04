Advertisement

Chiefs under pressure to ditch the tomahawk chop celebration

FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs fans do "the chop" at the start of...
FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs fans do "the chop" at the start of the team's NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs barred headdresses and war paint amid the nationwide push for racial justice, but its effort to make its popular “war chant” more palatable is getting a fresh round of scrutiny from Native American groups as the team prepares to make its second straight Super Bowl appearance. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Pressure is mounting for the Super Bowl-bound Kansas City Chiefs to end the popular tradition of fans breaking into a “war chant” while making a chopping hand motion designed to mimic the Native American tomahawk.

A coalition of Native American groups has put up billboards in Kansas City to protest the Tomahawk Chop and Chiefs’ name. It’s also planning a protest outside Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, site of Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Chiefs made some changes in the fall, barring headdresses and war paint and making a subtle change to the chop. But advocates say it is not enough.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coronavirus
UK variant of COVID-19 discovered in Kansas
Related to the case, police are looking for 18-year-old Kaylah Blackmon and her grey 2005 Ford...
Wichita Police locate body of teen believed to be in danger after boyfriend’s body found Monday
KDOL
Some fear damage already done before state tackled KDOL security issue
Dillons stores will offer rapid antibody tests to determine if individuals have had COVID-19,...
Dillons could offer COVID-19 vaccine as soon as next week
Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita car salesman robbed during test drive

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs center Daniel Kilgore (67) during an NFL football game against the New York...
Chiefs barber tests positive for COVID-19 during haircuts
According to this map, most of the United States will be rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs...
Twitter map shows most of nation cheering for Chiefs
Courtesy: Karen Baker
Show us your Chiefs!
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle (13) is tackled by Buffalo Bills cornerback Levi...
Some Super Bowl stars got their start in Kansas