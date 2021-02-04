Advertisement

City of Wichita announces candidates to fill vacant District 3 City Council seat

By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita announced the names of nine candidates that filed petitions to fill the District 3 City Council seat.

Candidates for the temporary term of office were required to submit a petition containing not less than 100 signatures of qualified electors whom reside in Council District 3.

There were 9 valid candidate petitions submitted. The following individuals will be interviewed by the District 3 Advisory Board:

  • Nicholas Blasi
  • Jason Carmichael
  • Jared Cerullo
  • Mary Dean
  • Michael Hoheisel
  • Cindy Miles
  • Virgil H. Miller Jr.
  • Joseph Shepard
  • George Theoharis

The District 3 Advisory Board will conduct interviews during a special meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at City Hall, 455 N. Main, Wichita, KS 67202. The meeting will be broadcast live on the City of Wichita YouTube page.

Residents can provide feedback about the candidates to City Council via email or telephone. City Council contact information can be found at wichita.gov/council.

The District 3 Advisory Board will select five candidates for City Council members to consider at the March 2, 2021, City Council meeting, and the chosen candidate will be sworn in at the March 9, 2021, City Council meeting. The chosen candidate will be the interim District 3 Council Member until the November 2, 2021 election when the seat will be filled for a full four-year term.

The vacancy was created when former District 3 Council Member James Clendenin resigned his seat effective December 31, 2020.

