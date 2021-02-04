Advertisement

Dodge City police seeking 5 men accused in home invasion, armed robbery

Police lights
Police lights(KWTX)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Dodge City Police Department asks for the public’s help as it searches for five men suspected in an early-Wednesday-morning home invasion and aggravated robbery. Officers responded to the call at about 6:12 a.m. in the 1100 block of Avenue E. When officers arrived at the home, they found five people they identified as victims, two of which were transported to a local hospital for minor injuries. Police said the suspects in the crime are accused of causing the injuries by striking them with firearms.

“The investigation revealed five suspects wearing ski-masks entered the residence armed with firearms and demanded property from the victims,” Dodge City police said. “The victims described the perpetrators as college-age black males, varying in height and weight.  The suspects fled the scene before police arrived and are currently at-large.  This is an active, ongoing investigation.”

Anyone with information on what happened in this case should call the Dodge City Police Department at 620-225-8126, dispatch at 620-227-4646, or submit an anonymous tip through our Facebook page or the tip411 service.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Related to the case, police are looking for 18-year-old Kaylah Blackmon and her grey 2005 Ford...
Wichita Police: Teen may be in danger after body found outside abandoned church Monday
Two Wichita Police Officers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
3 teens arrested after Tuesday morning chase, crash injures Wichita Police officer
Dillons stores will offer rapid antibody tests to determine if individuals have had COVID-19,...
Dillons could offer COVID-19 vaccine as soon as next week
Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita car salesman robbed during test drive
Club Blu is one of the 74 bars and nightclubs that closes early in Sedgwick County to slow the...
New Sedgwick County order allows bars to stay open later, ups capacity for other businesses, sports

Latest News

Unemployment fraud
BBB: What to do if you're a victim of unemployment fraud
4 for You
4You: Feel-good stories for Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021
COVID-19 vaccinations
Sedgwick County hopes to vaccinate next age group soon
KDOL
Unemployed Kansans express issues with labor department