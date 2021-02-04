Dodge City police seeking 5 men accused in home invasion, armed robbery

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Dodge City Police Department asks for the public’s help as it searches for five men suspected in an early-Wednesday-morning home invasion and aggravated robbery. Officers responded to the call at about 6:12 a.m. in the 1100 block of Avenue E. When officers arrived at the home, they found five people they identified as victims, two of which were transported to a local hospital for minor injuries. Police said the suspects in the crime are accused of causing the injuries by striking them with firearms.

“The investigation revealed five suspects wearing ski-masks entered the residence armed with firearms and demanded property from the victims,” Dodge City police said. “The victims described the perpetrators as college-age black males, varying in height and weight. The suspects fled the scene before police arrived and are currently at-large. This is an active, ongoing investigation.”

Anyone with information on what happened in this case should call the Dodge City Police Department at 620-225-8126, dispatch at 620-227-4646, or submit an anonymous tip through our Facebook page or the tip411 service.

