Florida police search for car stolen while carrying COVID-19 vaccine

FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021 file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with...
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021 file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with Somos Community Care extracts the last bit of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine out of a vial so as not to waste it at a vaccination site at the Corsi Houses in the East Harlem neighborhood of New York.(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PLANT CITY, Fla. (AP) — Florida police are investigating the theft of a car that was carrying $10,000 worth of COVID-19 vaccine.

The Plant City Police Department said Thursday that it is searching for a man suspected of having stolen the vehicle with 30 vials inside.

The police incident report says the car had been left with the engine running and unlocked by a driver who worked for CDR Maguire, a contractor that had been providing vaccination scheduling and COVID testing.

News outlets say police said the driver had left the keys in ignition and gotten out to ask for instructions on where to go.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

