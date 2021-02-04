Advertisement

Food businesses prepare for Super Bowl LV

Specialty cake from Dillons
By Lily Wu
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Food businesses around Kansas are preparing for Sunday’s big game.

At Pinole Blue, a local business in Wichita, the tortillas, chips, and tamales have turned red for the Chiefs.

Founder Eddie Sandoval said the Chiefs run is good for local businesses.

“It brings a lot of business to other little restaurants and bars, especially with the carry out. I think this year’s going to be different for Super Bowl. There won’t be big gatherings,” said Sandoval.

Dillons grocery stores around Kansas are also preparing for shoppers to buy food and drinks for the weekend.

This year, Dillons is adding smaller party trays and more individual-sized food items.

“We have some data from Frito Lay with their snack index, that shows 56 percent of households plan to have that celebration as one household, instead of the large gatherings, like we’re used to. So, with that in mind, we have everything you need to celebrate safely,” said Sheila Regehr, corporate affairs manager for Dillons.

Health officials recommend watching the Super Bowl safely by continuing to practice COVID-19 safety measures.

Super Bowl LV kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 7 on KWCH Channel 12.

