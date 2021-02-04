Advertisement

Fort Hays State University student-athlete tests positive for UK variant

Sheridan Hall on the campus of Fort Hays State University (FHSU).
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - Fort Hays State University reported Thursday that a student-athlete tested positive for the UK variant of COVID-19. The information comes one day after the Ellis County Health Department reported the variant had been identified there in a Kansas resident.

The university said the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) identified the variant through whole genome sequencing. The university tests students athletes weekly for the COVID-19 virus.

KDHE will deploy a mobile lab to Fort Hays State University on Thursday and conduct on-site testing that will yield positive or negative results within four hours. They will also collect samples that will be sent to the state lab for whole-genome sequencing analysis to identify potential COVID-19 variants.

The university said case investigation and contact tracing are ongoing. Individuals who are at an elevated risk will be notified.

