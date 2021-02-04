Gameday deals for Super Bowl Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Super Bowl Sunday is just right around the corner. Many restaurants are offering gameday deals to help feed your Super Bowl parties.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings will give away free wings… if the big game goes into overtime. One free order per customer.

Applebees

For every $40 spent online at Applebee’s on Super Bowl Sunday, you’ll receive 40 free boneless wings with code BIGGAME. This applies to pick up or delivery.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse is offering Homegating Packs. As part of the deal, you can choose one large, deep-dish pizza, choice of one family-sized chips and dip, choice of two sharable appetizers and choice of a 64-ounce BJ’s Handcrafted Signature Beer growler or non-alcoholic beverage for $64.95.

Little Caesars

With any online pizza purchase through the Little Caesar’s site for pickup or deliver, they’ll give away an order of Crazy Bread. Use code FREECB.

McAlister’s Deli

Free delivery is being offered for any orders that are $20 or more.

